File – Emergency personnel respond to two injured hikers after a rockfall at Lulumahu Falls, Nuuanu, April 29, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today, Feb. 19, The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call around 6 p.m. regarding lost hikers near the Lulumahu trail in Nuuanu.

HFD said they ascended the trail around 6:20 p.m. in search of the lost hikers and were able to locate the pair by tracking their location from their cellphones.

According to HFD, it was a 28-year-old male and a 28-year-old female who had been hiking on the Lulumahu trail since around 3:30 p.m. when they became lost and disoriented.

Rescue personnel made contact with the hikers around 6:45 p.m. and and safely exited them out by around 7:40 p.m.

HFD said no injuries were reported.