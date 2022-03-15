KAPAʿA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police and fire crews pulled a woman out of her car which was overturned in the Kalama Stream off of Kamalu Road.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday, March 14.

Police said she was driving north bound on Kamalu Road when she lost control, hit a bridge, and plunged into the stream.

The 70-year-old woman was the only one in the car. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.