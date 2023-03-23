HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

The call came in regarding a 20-year-old woman who had injured herself at Maunawili Falls Trail in Olomana.

HFD said she was hiking with a group. According to EMS, the woman jumped 40 to 45 feet into the water below. When she landed, she complained about having back pain.

EMS said she is serious condition.

Enjoying the gorgeous landscape that Hawai’i’s islands have is a pastime for residents and visitors alike.

As more rescues are required, the Honolulu Fire Department has provided some helpful tips for anyone wanting to hike.

When going on a long hike, begin early. It is not safe to wait until after dark or near dusk as you can become lost or hurt and your chances of rescue become fewer.

Bring a cell phone with you and ensure that the battery is fully charged. If possible, bring an extra battery.

Bring water or some hydrating beverage with you so you can remain hydrated.

Be sure to pack any medications that you may need.

Remain on the established trail to reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured. It is easy to get lost on self-determined paths. HFD said that most accidents occur when hikers leave the trail and disregard warning signs.

Know what your physical capabilities and limitations are before taking a hike. Choose trails that are conducive with your skill level so you can enjoy your hike safely.

If you do become lost, then stay put. Call 911 immediately and do not move. Responders will be tracking where your geolocation is based on where you are when you call.