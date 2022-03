HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman died after getting caught in the rip current at Koki Beach in Hana on Maui.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

She was about 100 yards off shore.

Ocean goers brought her to the shore, and they started CPR on her.

EMS crews and Maui fire took over care of the woman. They were unable to revive her.

Officials said she was in her 20s. Her identity has not been released.