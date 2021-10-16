Woman airlifted from Nu’uanu trail after 50-pound rock falls, injures her hip

FILE – EMS and firefighters wait for a helicopter to land in the Nu’uanu Reservoir, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 27, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a woman with a hip injury from the Makuku Stream Trail in Nu’uanu after a large rock fell on her on Saturday, Oct. 16.

HFD said the woman had been on the trail in a group of 14 adults for about three and a half hours before a 911 call was placed at 12:08 p.m. Saturday to report the injured hiker.

The first HFD unit arrived at 12:18 p.m. and determined the rock — which weighed approximately 50 pounds — “fell onto and injured one of the hikers.” The injured hiker was only described by HFD as an adult woman.

The woman was not pinned to the ground after the rock fell on her, according to HFD.

Rescue personnel responded aboard HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter and assessed, treated and secured the woman before transporting her to a landing zone at the Nu’uanu Reservoir.

Fire officials transferred medical care to Emergency Medical Services at 1:44 p.m. Saturday and said the remaining hikers in the group reported they would leave the trail on their own.