HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call on Monday at around 3:07 p.m. about a hiker that became ill while hiking on Koko Head Trail in Hawaii Kai.

Honolulu firefighters arrived on the scene at around 3:14 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HFD said a 67-year-old female, located fifty steps from the top of the trail, felt ill and was unable to proceed down the trail.

Air 1 inserted a rescue specialist onto the trail at around 3:17 p.m. and a medical assessment was performed on the hiker.

The woman hiker was airlifted to the nearest landing zone and transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 3:32 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.