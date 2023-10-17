HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Ocean Safety said they responded a 911 call on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. and led Ocean Safety personnel to Sharks Cove.

According to Ocean Safety, they rescued a 54-year-old woman who had been pulled under water. The conditions were rough, according to the National Weather Service.

The woman is visiting Oahu. She was in the water with family when a strong current pulled her underwater and took her under a large surf.

When this happened, the 54-year-old woman became trapped between two rocks.

Ocean Safety said that lifeguards responded to the incident, recuing the woman before any real harm was done.

Once on shore, Ocean Safety lifeguards performed a medical assessment to treat her prior to the arrival of Honolulu Emergency Medical Servies personnel.

Once EMS was on the scene, they performed advanced life-saving techniques. EMS said that the 54-year-old woman was having difficulty breathing because she had swallowed water and had suffered abrasions to her body.

The 54-year-old woman was taken to a local area hospital in serious condition.

Ocean Safety said the surf at Sharks Cove was said to be approximately 10- to 15-foot faces at the time of her rescue.

According to Ocean Safety, “the surf on the north shore is rising and the public is strongly discouraged from entering the ocean unless you are a very experienced waterman or woman.”

NWS issued a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Niʻihau Kauaʻi Oʻahu Molokaʻi and north facing shores of Maui as well as west facing shores of the Hawaiʻi Island.