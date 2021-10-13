Weather conditions challenge rescue crews in search for missing body surfer at Makapuu Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search continued Wednesday, Oct. 13, for a missing 24-year-old body surfer who was swept out to sea at Makapuu Beach on Monday.

Malik Dobson was last seen about 100 feet offshore near the lighthouse at the far end of the beach.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the U.S. Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), as well as family and friends, have been looking for him ever since. Strong tradewinds and high wave conditions have made the search operation challenging.

“The search is very similar to what we were experiencing yesterday,” said Chief John Titchen, Honolulu Ocean Safety. “There is low visibility or poor visibility in a lot of areas there. The wind in surf can be relentless. That coastline is famous for that. And particularly over the last few days, it’s been very, very windy. We’re doing the best that we can, and trying to account for areas that we’ve searched.”

Dobson’s uncle said the family is grateful for the first responders and the prayers from the community. Officials say rescue resources will continue to be mobilized this week before being reassessed.