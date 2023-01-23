HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following a high surf warning for portions of Oahu, the Honolulu Ocean Safety proved ready on Sunday and implemented over 11,000 preventative actions — most of them at Waimea Bay.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical, 64 rescues were made on the North Shore with the majority of them happening as spectators lined up on Waimea Bay to watch the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Out of the 10,505 preventative actions on the North Shore, 7,000 of them were at Waimea Bay.

EMS said just before 8 a.m., a teen was in serious condition after falling off a tree at Waimea Bay. The fall was roughly 10 feet and the teen lost consciousness as a result.

He was then taken to the hospital.

Over the course of the event, big waves reached the shoreline knocking many spectators off their feet.

Warnings were announced multiple times by lifeguards telling people to back farther away from the water and to remain alert.

Other rescues on the island included areas on the west side where a total of 39 rescues were made. EMS said most of them were at Makaha Beach Park.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

About 1,585 preventative actions were taken on the west side.