HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 63-year-old Texas man died after he was found unresponsive in waters off Mokapu Beach in Wailea on Tuesday morning, July 18, Maui police said.

According to MPD, the man was snorkeling when he reportedly lost consciousness.

It’s the latest of many similar incidents to visitors so far this summer.

In April, a 62-year-old Utah man was snorkeling when he was found unresponsive in waters at Poipu Beach Park on Kauai.

In June, a 77-year-old California woman was pulled from the waters at Poipu Beach Park after she was seen snorkeling.

On Oahu, a 49-year-old California man was found unresponsive after snorkeling at Electric Beach in June.

On Hawaii island, a 62-year-old Missouri woman was found unresponsive during a snorkel tour at Keauhou Bay in June. Officials said the crew tried to save the woman, but she passed away.

Hawaii island police then also investigated a 68-year-old Texas man’s death at Kaunaoa Bay, after he was pulled from the waters while snorkeling.

The most recent fatalities happened on Maui, after a 59-year-old California woman was seen snorkeling at Honolua Bay and was later found unresponsive.

“It has been a very busy summer whether that’s due to travel being back up. And us being at high capacity, our numbers, rescues– we’re almost at 500 rescues since July of last year,” said Kauai Fire and Ocean Safety Chief Mike Gibson.

According to preliminary state health data, from 2013 to 2022, there were nearly 800 fatal ocean drownings, with 54% being visitors compared to residents. Nearly 30% of those fatalities were due to snorkeling, while 21% were swimming.

For years, several local agencies have been conducting snorkel safety studies to try and figure out what’s causing a large number of visitors to drown. Factors included in the study were victim’s age, their experience in the water, ocean conditions, health conditions, mask type, from where they flew and how long from when they landed did they dive into the water.

One pulmonologist in particular is trying to study if altitude and flying is a contributor to the snorkel deaths.

Unfortunately, there are no state or county laws that require potentially life-saving information for researchers to study the deadly trend.

Experts wanted a bill to pass in the legislature that would require rescue personnel to provide information, like what kind of snorkel the victim was wearing before they were found unresponsive. Many said it would be a big help to prevent people from dying in the future.

“We need more data, and we’re actually having a hard time collecting this data in the field to the point where a grieving mother found out that we just don’t have enough data. And she approached the legislature — I believe it was last year or the year before — to make it a state law to collect data from fatal and non-fatal drownings. Unfortunately, that legislation did not pass; and we are still having trouble getting the data we need at the scene such as the type of snorkel equipment they use, if they have any preexisting medical condition, things like that. We’re still having trouble collecting that data.” — Explained former Maui County Ocean Safety Battalion Chief Colin Yamamoto

Experts said regardless if it’s a full face snorkel mask or the traditional two piece snorkel, both have what’s called ‘dead air-space’ and is comparable to breathing out of a straw, which can be deadly to certain people.

Yamamoto has done tests with oxygen sensors, “there is a lower level of oxygen and a higher level of carbon dioxide when you’re snorkeling,” he said.

He explained dead air-space as, “anytime you exhale, that snorkel is all filled with your exhaled air; so, your next breath, you’re going to breathe in that exhaled air. So, that’s why you have a lower level of oxygen and a higher level of carbon dioxide.

He said in his amateur tests, oxygen levels can dip below 19.5%. He said according to OSHA, anything lower than 19.5% is called IDLH, which stands for immediately dangerous to life and health.

As for visitor deaths being much higher than residents, one could argue visitors snorkel much more than residents on a daily basis. However, free-diving and scuba diving fatalities aren’t as high as snorkel deaths.

“The number one fatality is drowning from snorkeling. It’s not from scuba diving or from surfing or any other activity; so, we think it’s the snorkel and the negative pressure pulmonary edema,” explained Hawaii Pacific Health Chief Pulmonologist Dr. Samuel Evans.

He said there is increased resistance in the various snorkeling equipment; and one’s with additional attachments, like valves that prevent water from coming in have a higher resistance.

“So, the current theory on why we’re having a lot of drownings due to snorkeling in our visitors is they are getting negative pulmonary edema from sucking in too hard on the snorkel to get air in their lungs,” he explained.

“So. the lungs fill with fluid. They’re not aspirating the water. It’s coming from their own body from them trying to prevent water from entering the lungs; but, yet, they’re exerting a negative force. So, the lungs get wet. They get hypoxic, and they lose consciousness.”

The Snorkel Safety Study found Snorkel Induced Rapid Onset Pulmonary Edema (SI-ROPE) was a common factor in snorkel-related drownings and near-drownings.

The risk factors with the development of SI-ROPE are:

the degree of the snorkel’s resistance to inhalation,

certain pre-existing medical conditions,

age 50 years and older and

increased exertion.

According to the studies survey participants, inhaling the water was rarely the trigger or even a factor in near-drowning incidents while snorkeling. Lack of experience in the water was not a factor for getting into trouble either.

The study found almost all events took place where the person could not touch the bottom with 38% using a full-face mask.

Experts said warning signs for SI-ROPE drownings include:

sudden shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of strength.

Feeling of panic, doom, need for assistance.

diminishing consciousness.

“The study showed they had some form of pre-existing cardiac condition, maybe high blood pressure and ventricle less compliant; so, this diastolic heart failure was associated with a lot of these drownings, mostly in middle aged men,” Dr. Evans added.

Experts also said visitor messaging is important, to always snorkel with a buddy and to always go to a lifeguarded beach.

Yamamoto said recreational snorkeling being categorized as ‘low risk’ isn’t accurate. If people cannot swim, then they should not snorkel. And people should get familiar with their snorkel equipment before heading into the water.

There are snorkels that have open air flow.

Experts said if you’re unsure of your cardiovascular health, don’t go out.

Also, check up every once in a while to make sure you’re not drifting far from shore or from where you entered the water.

Experts also said shortness of breath can be a sign of danger. Stay calm, stand up, remove your snorkel mask and immediately get out of the water.”

One of Maui’s hot spots for ocean drownings, Puu Kekaa in Kaanapali, has had funding approved for a lifeguard tower.

Experts also believe more lifeguard towers and more full-time guards are needed for the increased number of visitors and the beaches becoming more popular, and more deadly.