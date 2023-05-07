HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday following an incident on Mokulua Islands.

First responders were told that afternoon that a 26-year-old visitor had fallen roughly 15 feet, injured his left knee and suffered multiple abrasions.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Lifeguards immediately rushed to the scene on jet skis and brought the visitor to Kailua Beach.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Ocean Safety during a rescue operation in Kailua, Hawaii on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Honolulu Emergency Medical Services) Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Ocean Safety during a rescue operation in Kailua, Hawaii on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Honolulu Emergency Medical Services)

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Medical treatment was then transferred over to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the man was taken to the emergency room.