Visitor, 76, airlifted from Lanikai Pillbox trail with injured knee

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a 76-year-old visitor from the Lanikai Pillbox trail after the man injured his knee about an hour and a half into his hike on Saturday, Aug. 7.

HFD said a 911 caller — identified as a 39-year-old visiting woman who was hiking with the 76-year-old man — notified officials of the situation around 12:02 p.m Saturday.

Firefighters first arrived at the scene at 12:14 p.m. and established a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park.

Rescue personnel ascended the trail by foot and made contact with the injured visitor at 12:26 p.m. before they determined an air extraction was the best option for safely getting him off the trail.

HFD’s Air 2 rescue helicopter responded and dropped specialists off at the hiker’s location, where the visitor was secured in a stretcher. The 76-year-old was then airlifted to the Lanikai Park landing zone and transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 12:53 p.m.

The 911 caller who was hiking with the injured man was able to safely walk down the trail on her own without any injuries, HFD said.