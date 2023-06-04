HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, June 3, the Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 8:15 p.m.

According to HFD, three hikers had become lost on Koloa Gulch Trail in Hauʻula on the windward side of Oʻahu.

HFD personnel said they created a safe landing zone at the nearby Hauʻula Elementary School. This allowed them to prepare for search and rescue operation via air.

It was reported that a 24-year-old female, a 14-year-old female and a 14-year-old male had set out on the trail at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

While exploring the trail, they became lost. HFD confirmed that the hiking party had sustained no injuries while out on the hike.

The hikers told HFD that all persons in the hiking party had fully powered cell phones, and they were carrying flashlights.

From the air, HFD said that Air 1 was able to make visual contact with the hiking group as the hikers used their flashlights to help the helicopter locate them.

With this assist, HFD personnel were able to locate the hikers at 9:33 p.m. with fire personnel on site by 9:34 p.m.

Rescue personnel were inserted into the terrain and performed medical assessments. The hikers were then packaged for airlift out of the trail.

All three hikers were safe at the landing zone by 10:29 p.m. where they all three declined further medical attention.

The fire department offered some helpful tips for those who want to enjoy Oʻahu’s gorgeous hikes and trails.

Hikers always need to stay hydrated. Carry water or some other hydrating liquid with you for the hike but also in case of also emergency.

Hikers always need to prepare for the unexpected. Natural landscapes are their own ecosystems; so, remember that you cannot predict what can or will happen.

Hikers always need to know your own physical capabilities and limitations. Every hike and trail in Hawai’i has a skill level demarcation. Research your hike and know how your skills and physical competence lines up with difficulty levels.

Hikers always need to stay on the trail. There are lots of temptations that will draw you away from the predetermined path, but this can cause you to become injured or you may get lost.