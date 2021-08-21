Unresponsive visitor found in shore waters near Diamond Head Lighthouse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive swimmer in the nearby shore waters off of the Diamond Head Lighthouse on Saturday, Aug. 21.

First responders received the call around 6:18 p.m.

According to officials, lifeguards brought the 34-year-old visitor to shore via jet ski and administered CPR.

Patient care of the man was then transferred to EMS, and he was brought to an emergency room in critical condition.

It is unknown what caused this incident, officials reported.