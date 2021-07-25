Unresponsive swimmer found in waters off China Walls revived by Good Samaritans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man remains in the hospital in serious condition after being pulled from waters off China Walls by Good Samaritans.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 25.

According to EMS, the swimmer was pulled onto shore by bystanders and surfers in the area after being found unresponsive in the water.

The man was not breathing at the time and had no pulse. Surfers began performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation and managed to revive the man, who awoke and began breathing.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene.

EMS continued with advanced life support and transported the patient to an emergency room in serious condition.