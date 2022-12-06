This is an ocean safety lifeguard surfboard.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety reported that they rescued a man believed to be in his 60s in the waters of the North Shore area.

At a spot that is known as Mother’s Beach, reports said that a man attempted to paddle out on a surfboard at approximately 11:15 a.m. Once out, the man went unresponsive.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Bystanders helped lifeguards who responded via all-terrain vehicles to pull the man out of the ocean and back onto shore.

Once back to shore, lifeguards performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation. After Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department arrived, they took control of the situation to provide advanced life support.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The man was then transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

HOS said the surf was 6-8 feet and that the swell was growing bigger.

