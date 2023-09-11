HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 11.

The came in around 9:03 a.m. and took EMS personnel to the Haleʻiwa Boat Harbor.

According to EMS, Honolulu Ocean Safety (HOS) personnel responded to a call regarding an unresponsive scuba diver who had been brought to shore.

HOS said they encountered a man in his 60s for whom they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and utilized an AED.

En route to a local area trauma hospital, EMS personnel continued with advanced life support.

The man is listed as being in critical condition.