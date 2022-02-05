Unresponsive man who ‘appeared to be intoxicated’ found offshore in Waikiki, EMS says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was found unresponsive about 30 yards offshore at Canoes Surf in Waikiki, according to Honolulu EMS.

The incident happened around 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. EMS reported surfers in the area found the man who was “fully clothed and appeared to be intoxicated.”

EMS added that Honolulu Ocean Safety mobile responders also assisted even though their towers were closed at the time of the incident.

It is currently unknown what exactly happened to the man.