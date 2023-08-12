A photo shows Kahala Beach free of debris on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Dity and Count of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Friday, Aug. 11.

The call came in at 9:10 p.m. and took EMS personnel to Kahala Avenue in the Kahala area.

According to EMS, a female in her 60s was diving with a dive boat crew approximately two miles off the Kahala resort area.

It was reported that she was found in the water unresponsive due to unknown circumstances.

The crew of the boat performer CPR on the diver, bringing to shore.

Once on shore, EMS paramedics said they took control of the situation and performed lifesaving treatments.

She was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition.

In 2023, there have already been nine drownings in Hawaiʻi with seven of them occurring on non-guarded beaches.

These are the drownings that have been documented thus far:

Drownings on Oʻahu: Kahe Point (non-guarded), Lualualei (non-guarded) and Waikiki (guarded)

Drownings on Hawaiʻi Island: Keauhou Bay (non-guarded) and Kaunaʻoa Bay (non-guarded)

Drownings on Maui: Honolua Bay and Mokapu/Ulua Beach (both non-guarded)

Drownings on Kauaʻi: Tunnels (non-guarded) and Poipu (guarded)



KHON2’s Nikki Schenfeld was able to speak to the Kauai Lifeguard Association regarding the issue.

“More people are going in the water, more people are snorkeling, and more people are going to places that are dangerous because of social media,” said Laola Aea, president of Kauai Lifeguard Association.

She was also able to speak to KLA.

“Queen’s Bath is a tough one, social media has blown it up and there are danger and warning signs everywhere, and people still go, and what people don’t understand is that they’re not only jeopardizing their own lives, but the first responders lives too,” explained KLA Vice President Jaime Arreola.