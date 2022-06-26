HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call about an unresponsive bicyclist on the Kaena Point Trail in Waianae on Sunday, June 26.

HFD said the call came in at 11:18 a.m. and HFD personnel reached the trailhead by 11:37 a.m. The fire department’s Air 1 also responded to the incident.

During the call, bystanders stated the solo bicyclist, a 24-year-old male, had become unresponsive.

According to the bystander they had to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the bicyclist whose condition was not due to trauma.

Ocean Safety personnel also responded with jet skis along the shores of the trail. They landed their crafts near the area of the bicyclist and then assisted with CPR efforts for the collapsed bicyclists.

When Air 1 arrived at the scene, firefighters packaged the bicyclist and airlifted him to Yokohama Bay.

After arriving at the landing zone by 12:17 p.m., medical care was transferred to awaiting Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel.