HONOLULU (KHON2) — An outrigger canoe paddler who was unconscious in waters at Kaimana Beach died.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 30.
He was unconscious in a one-man outrigger canoe.
Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Fire Department, and the Honolulu Police Department responded.
Ocean Safety brought him to shore.
Lifeguards did CPR on him.
EMS gave him advanced life support but could not revive him.
The paddler was pronounced dead at the scene.