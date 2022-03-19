HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, officials responded to two occasions of a swimmer in distress at China Walls and Spitting Caves.

According to Honolulu EMS, during the first incident, a 54-year-old male swimmer was unresponsive in the waters off China Walls at around 1:30 p.m.

Bystanders rescued him from the water and began CPR. First responders then continued CPR before EMS was able to take over and provide advanced medical treatment.

Witnesses reported that before the swimmer went unconscious, he was having trouble getting out of the water.

During the second incident at around 4:30 p.m., a 55-year-old male swimmer was in distress at Spitting Caves.

EMS said bystanders were able to get the man out of the water onto a lower cliff ledge and the Honolulu Fire Department airlifted the patient to Koko Head District Park.

The man was then given medical treatment as he was taken to an emergency room in critical condition.

Ocean Safety officials stressed that China Walls and Spitting Caves is an incredibly dangerous area to swim and that it is not an area to swim or cliff jump.