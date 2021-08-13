Two men rescued at Nanakuli Beach Park, Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders rescued two individuals at Nanakuli Beach Park and Hanauma Bay on Friday, Aug. 13.

Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call shortly after 1 p.m. about an unresponsive 60-year-old man in the water at Nanakuli Beach Park. Lifeguards brought the man to shore via rescue paddleboard and administered CPR.

EMS took over treatment of the man and transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.

At approximately the same time, Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to reports of a 68-year-old unresponsive snorkeler about 20 yards offshore at Hanauma Bay. Lifeguards brought the man to shore and performed CPR.

Patient treatment was transferred to EMS, who then transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.