HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed a 2-year-old boy died after he was found unresponsive in the ocean in the Maili beach area on Friday, March 18.

Police said he was with family members at the Maili Beach Park at around 4:50 p.m.

His family noticed he was not at their tent and they could not find him.

By 5:20 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety was notified, and a search was initiated on land and in the ocean.

Honolulu EMS said lifeguards brought the toddler to shore via jet ski just before 7 p.m.

First responders performed CPR on the boy and he was taken to an area emergency room in critical condition.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can also be sent to CrimesStoppers or via the P3 Tips app.