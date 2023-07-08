IAO VALLEY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, July 6.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and led fire emergency personnel to Iao Valley State Park.

According to MFD personnel, they were tasked with rescuing three hikers who had become lost.

The hiking party of three had not returned from their trek when they were scheduled which led to the rescue effort.

MFD said they did an air search in order to locate the hiking party.

In the hiking party was a 34-year-old male who is a resident of Lahaina. He was accompanied by a 27-year-old female visitor from Texas as well as a 14-year-old male who is also a visitor from Texas.

All three individuals were lifted out of the hiking area where they had become lost by Air 1.

MFD said that there were no injures involved with this incident; it was only a rescue operation.

Emergency personnel from the Maui Fire Department provided a few safety tips that will help if you decide to embark on a hiking excursion.

It is important to pay attention to weather forecasts and take seriously any weather alerts. These alerts will provide hikers with up-to-date information about any pending inclement weather for the area.

Hikers need to obey all posted signage regarding beach, road and trail closures and guidances.

Know your limitations your physical limitations with regard to difficulty levels of various hikes. Do not overestimate your abilities. It is best to underestimate.

It is necessary that hikers stay hydrated throughout their trek.

Hikers are advised to avoid the time of day when the sun at is its hottest.

Always study the trail before taking it. It is important to know where you are going; to remain on marked trails/paths; and to take a GPS, map or fully charged cell phone.

