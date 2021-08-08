Texas visitor, 44, rescued at Po‘ipū Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 44-year-old Texas man was rescued by lifeguards at Po‘ipū Beach on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Lifeguards noticed the visitor lying face down in the water, near the shallow reef, shortly before 10:40 a.m. When lifeguards approached him in the water, the man was unresponsive.

He was then brought to shore, and lifeguards conducted chest compressions and administered high-flow oxygen until he began to breathe.

The Kaua’i Fire Department (KFD) and AMR Hawaii also responded.

KFD reported patient care for the man was given to AMR medics, and they transported him to Wilcox Medical Center.

His current condition is unknown.