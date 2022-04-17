HONOLULU (KHON2) — A teen surfer thanked the lifeguards and paramedics that saved his life at Tonggs surf break off of Diamond Head.

Kai Keuning and his family thanked emergency responders including Honolulu Ocean Safety rescue operator Chris Braun and lifeguard Kekoa Kekumano on Thursday, April 14 at Kaimana Beach.

“Thank you to everyone,” said Keuning. “Thank you to my Uncle. It’s because of the all of you that I am here today. And I believe there is a reason why everything fell into place that led to my life being saved.”

Keuning was surfing when a canoe hit him on July 10, 2021.

His uncle Ethan Won was there, and he started CPR on his nephew on a surfboard.

Someone who saw this happen from a building called 911.

Braun went on jet ski with Kekumano to bring the Hawaii Baptist Academy graduate to shore at Kaimana Beach where EMS and HFD crews were.

Kekumano did CPR and Keuning’s pulse started up again.

Paramedics gave advanced life support, and they gave Keuning sedation medication so EMS could intubate him.

He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Keuning said he will get back surfing in the future.

For now, he is enjoying his new driver’s license.