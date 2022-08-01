HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, first responders were sent to help a 17-year-old female hiker who suffered a head injury on Puu Ulumawao.

According to EMS, the incident happened shortly after noon when a large rock and paint can hit the girl on the head.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call about the injured hiker at 12:21 p.m. The geolocation of the call plotted them to be around 1,500 feet on the mountainside.

After arriving on the scene, fire personnel was able to airlift the girl to a landing zone, where medical care was transferred over to EMS by 12:54 p.m.

However, EMS said the girl refused to be taken to a hospital.