HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, Nov. 20, the Maui Fire Department reported that a swimmer had gone missing.

The swimmer went missing while out in the waters of Kapalua, an area known as “Cliffhouse”.

According to MFD officials, MFD personnel responded to a report of a swimmer being washed out to sea. The water conditions were reported to be rough, and the swimmer was witnessed jumping from the rocks into the ocean.

Once the incident was reported to Maui’s emergency personnel, MFD inserted crews to rescue the swimmer from the tumultuous waters.

They had to conduct searches by air and on the shoreline of the Kapalua area in attempts to locate the swimmer.

On Monday, the crews search through the day but had to suspend rescue efforts due the incoming darkness of the night. However, the search commenced on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at first light.

The Tuesday search included SCUBA divers; but as of 2 p.m on Tuesday, the swimmer had not been located. But rescue personnel continued their search.

KHON2.com will have more information on this situation as the information becomes available.