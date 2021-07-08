Swimmer critically hospitalized after going unresponsive near Waikiki Wall

Water and Land Rescues

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 47-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition on Thursday, July 8, after he went unresponsive while swimming near the Waikiki Wall on Kapahulu Avenue.

Ocean Safety personnel rescued the man from the water and brought him to shore around 4:30 p.m., according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Ocean Safety performed CPR on the man before medical staff arrived.

EMS took over and administered life-saving treatment to the man before transporting him to an area emergency room.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories