HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman, believed to be in her 30s, died at a surf break called Seconds, off of Portlock.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a call for a missing surfer around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

First responders found the woman and took her to Maunalua Bay.

CPR was performed but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, there are no lifeguard towers in Portlock and Maunalua Bay.

Mobile lifeguards respond to emergencies in the area.