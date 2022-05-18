HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, officials responded to phone calls about a man and woman distressed in waters off China Walls.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. when callers said the two patients were knocked into the ocean by the surf.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, first responders rescued both swimmers bringing one to Maunalua Bay Beach and the other above the ledge at China Walls. EMS then took over with advanced life support.

The 23-year-old man was in critical condition, swallowed water and suffered multiple abrasions. The 32-year-old woman was in serious condition with abrasions over most of her body.

It is currently unclear if the patients were taken to the hospital.