Stranded paraglider rescued near Kamehame Ridge Trail

Water and Land Rescues

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hfd air one_81531

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a stranded paraglider located approximately 100 feet below the Kamehame Ridge Trail.

HFD reported they received the 911 call at 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, and firefighters arrived at the scene around 12:36 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Firefighters spotted the 27-year-old male resident stranded about 100 feet below the trail. HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter then airlifted him to a landing zone at Kamiloiki State Park at 1:03 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 17 2022 12:54 am