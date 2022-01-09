Stranded paraglider rescued near Kamehame Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a stranded paraglider located approximately 100 feet below the Kamehame Ridge Trail.

HFD reported they received the 911 call at 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, and firefighters arrived at the scene around 12:36 p.m.

Firefighters spotted the 27-year-old male resident stranded about 100 feet below the trail. HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter then airlifted him to a landing zone at Kamiloiki State Park at 1:03 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.