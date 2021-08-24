Snorkeler rescued from waters off Wanini on Monday

WANINI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A snorkeler was rescued from waters off Wanini Beach on Kauai on Monday. Aug. 23.

It happened around 1 p.m.

Ocean Safety lifeguards saw a male snorkeler yelling for help and pulling in another snorkeler to shore.

An on-duty lifeguard nearby responded and assisted.

When she was brought to shore, lifeguards and bystanders administered CPR to the woman.

Hanalei firefighters and paramedics arrived on shortly after.

First responders continued doing CPR and they gave oxygen therapy to the patient.

AMR medics continued advanced life support while taking her to Wilcox Medical Center in stable condition.

The woman is a 47-year-old visitor from New Jersey.

As Hawai’i celebrates Beach Safety Week, the Ocean Safety Bureau reminds everyone to swim near a lifeguard and be safe by being smart while enjoying the beach and ocean.