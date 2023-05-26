KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Five people were injured after a 35-foot boat ran aground Thursday night, May 25 on Hawaiʻi Island.

Officials said that it happened shortly around 10:12 p.m. about 100 yards near the entrance to Honokohau Harbor which has been described as open ocean, sea or tidal waters.

Hawaiʻi Island police and fire and the United States Coast Guard responded.

The vessel sustained significant damage to its hull but was able to free itself.

Officials said that five of the six people onboard were taken to the Kona Hospital for treatment.

According to report, the vessel sustained substantial damages to its front hull; however, the vessel was still capable of operating under its own power.

The report indicated that Sealegs 07 was tasked with assisting by directing the damaged vessel into Honokohau Harbor.