HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a hiker who could not finish hiking down the Diamond Head Trail on Friday due to feeling sick.

HFD arrived at the trail around 8:40 a.m. on April 22.

Firefighters found the 31-year-old woman’s location and conducted a medical assessment, according to HFD.

The hiker was then airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter and transferred over to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 8:59 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.