HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu.

The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her own. Firefighters located the woman by foot before airlifting her to the nearest landing zone by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.

The woman was transferred to the Honolulu Medical Services by 12:35 p.m.

Here are a few hiking safety tips from the HFD: