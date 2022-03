HONOLULU (KHON2) — A sick hiker was airlifted from Diamond Head Trail on Sunday, March 20.



It happened just after 8 a.m.

Fire officials say a 79-year-old man started feeling sick, and stopped hiking near the helipad area.



The other hikers with the man were not injured.

All of them were airlifted to the landing zone.

EMS treated the man who was in serious condition. He did not want to be taken to the hospital.