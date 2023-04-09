A photo shows the Kewalo Basin Park in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Friends of Kewalos)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

EMS said a 58-year-old man was bitten by a shark at 7 a.m. The bite was on his left leg.

According to EMS, the man is in serious condition. He was transported to a local area trauma center.

EMS said the man had been surfing when the attack occurred.

KHON2 will update this story as the news unfolds.