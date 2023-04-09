HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
EMS said a 58-year-old man was bitten by a shark at 7 a.m. The bite was on his left leg.
According to EMS, the man is in serious condition. He was transported to a local area trauma center.
EMS said the man had been surfing when the attack occurred.
