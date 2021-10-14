Search for missing body surfer at Makapuu Beach ends; family grateful for those who helped

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said the search for the missing 24-year-old body surfer will not resume on Friday, Oct. 15.

Search and rescue crews continued to look for Malik Dobson on Thursday, Oct. 14, after he was swept out to sea at Makapuu Beach.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

A statement from Dobson’s family stated they are devastated by this loss but are grateful for those who have helped and continued the search for him.

On behalf of Malik’s parents; Cliff and Brandy Dobson, and the entire Dobson and Estrella Ohana, we wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to the many supporters who send their prayers, well-wishes, time, resources and love. The Dobson’s are especially thankful for their Church Ohana, family and friends, who continue to lift and carry them through this dreadful ordeal. We are extremely grateful to the brave men and women of the Honolulu Ocean Safety Services, Honolulu Fire Department, U.S. Navy and the U.S Coast Guard who tirelessly continued to search, day and night, while also placing themselves in danger in the perilous ocean conditions here at Makapu’u. STATEMENT BY THE FAMILY OF MALIK DOBSON

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 11, and Dobson was last seen approximately 100 feet offshore near the lighthouse at the far end of the beach.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, rescue crews found Dobson’s personal belongings near the area he was last seen.