HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department ended its three full days of search efforts for missing 23-year-old Chase Ingalls at the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail.

According to HFD, they conducted an ocean search utilizing Rescue 1’s boat to insert scuba divers and an aerial search utilizing HFD’s Air 1 and drone team on Wednesday, May 11.

Officials made the decision on Wednesday to conclude search and rescue efforts at around 6:56 p.m.

The search began on May 8 when HFD received an emergency call to assist the Honolulu Police Department with a missing hiker near the Makapuu lighthouse in Waimanalo.

Although the search and rescue started on Sunday, May 8, Ingalls’ backpack was found on the top of the lighthouse trail on Saturday, May 7, and his car was also found in the parking lot.