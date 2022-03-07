HANALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — It has been two days since Matthew Preziose, 25, from New Jersey, was reported missing at Lumaha’i Beach on Kaua’i, according to the Kaua’i Fire Department (HFD). First responders continued their search for him on Monday, March 7.

According to the United States Coast Guard, at the time Preziose went missing on Saturday, March 5, he was wearing dark-blue shorts and three gold chains, as well as no shirt.

On Saturday, around 1:07 p.m., the Coast Guard reported Kauai County dispatch received a tip from someone at Lumaha’i Beach who saw two swimmers in distress about 200 yards offshore. One swimmer was able to make it to shore, but the other was not.

KFD and the lifeguards on duty suspended their search Saturday due to darkness around 6 p.m, but Coast Guard personnel continued to search through the night with no sign of the missing swimmer.

The search resumed on Sunday, March 6, with firefighters on jet skis, KFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter searching above the shore and with the Department of Land and Natural Resources. The Coast Guard was also there searching via air and water.

First responders advised waterway users and beachgoers to keep a sharp eye for signs of distress or anyone in the water that might fit the missing swimmer’s description and to contact the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.