HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department continued its search for a 23-year-old man who had been missing since Friday, May 6, near the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail.

Firefighters resumed their search at around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, May 9. HFD’s Air 2 helicopter assisted at around 7:41 a.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HFD said it started an ocean search with rescue personnel launching their boat, along with Coast Guard and Ocean Safety officials assisting with the search.

Honolulu police started their search on Sunday, May 8, around 6:08 p.m. HPD added that his backpack was found at the top of the trail on May 7, and his car was located in the parking lot.

