LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department and other agencies on Kauai are looking for a missing man in the waters off of Nawiliwili in Lihue.

According to KPD, a 28-year-old man went missing after diving into the waters around 3:30 a.m., on Friday, April 15.

Police, firefighters, lifeguards, and the U.S. Coast Guard began their search using helicopters and rescue boats.

This is an ongoing investigation.