HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.

Couple one’s desire to see Koko Head views without climbing the challenging trail with the Honolulu Fire Department’s need to perform an aerial rescue, and we have potentially bad situation.

Today, Jan. 14, HFD said they received a 911 call at 10:52 a.m. regarding a distressed hiker in need of rescue on Koko Head Crater Trail.

Fire personnel arrived at Koko Head by 11:01 a.m. to begin a foot ascent up the trail.

A 55-year-old man had become distressed. He was suffering from a heat related medical emergency and was in need of medical help.

HFD assessed his condition and set him up for an aerial extraction.

Now, at this point, I would be letting you know that he was airlifted to safety by one of HFD’s air evacuation units. But, not this time.

Today, a drone was obscuring access to Koko Head. HFD’s Air 2 was informed which led them to pull back to ensure no collision occurred.

HFD was finally able to locate the drone operator to ask him to set down his equipment until they could perform the extraction. The drone operator acquiesced.

The hiker was finally airlifted and handed over to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for further treatment by 11:52 a.m.