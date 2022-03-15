PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 16-year-old girl from Oahu was rescued on Kauai at Queen’s Bath on Monday, March 14.

It happened around noon.

The rescue crews got a report that a girl was trapped on the rocks where there was dangerous surf.

A Hanalei firefighter hiked, and swam to get her. The teen had some cuts, and she did not want any medical treatment.

“We are grateful to our first responders who were able to act swiftly in this extremely dangerous rescue,” said Fire Chief Steven Goble. “This incident could have easily turned into a devastating outcome. Queen’s Bath remains closed for a reason, and we urge all beachgoers to take these warnings seriously, for yourself and for our first responders who also put their lives at risk.”

The access gate to Queen’s Bath is for the high surf winter season. The gate closed in October 2021, and it remains closed until further notice.

Check with lifeguards, visit www.hawaiibeachsafety.com, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984 if you have any questions about ocean conditions.