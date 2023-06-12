HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent drownings have raised serious concerns about the need for more safety precautions for beachgoers. Experts emphasize the need for swimmers to know the conditions before jumping in the water.

Tragedy struck earlier this month when a California man on his honeymoon died while swimming at Hawaiian Electric Beach Park in Nanakuli.

Last week two people on the Big Island drowned in unrelated incidents. Both of them were visitors. And on Friday, a male visitor died swimming in the waters off Tunnels Beach on Kauai.

Statistics released by the state stated that drowning is the fifth leading cause of fatal injuries in Hawaii, averaging 50 each year. Experts point out the need to respect the ocean.

“Every beach in every part of the island on all the islands, it’s very dynamic and changing. One hour, it might be one set of conditions and then the next, something completely different. So as you go to each beach, you need to be observant, cautious.” Kurt Lager, Assistant Chief of Operations of the Ocean Safety Division.

Lager said the most important safety precaution is to swim at a beach with lifeguards. And if you’re not sure about the conditions, don’t be afraid to ask them what you should know.

“Important questions to ask are what are the ocean conditions today? What is the surf doing? Where are the strong currents? Is it a safe place for me to swim here?” said Lager. “We will let you know where the safest places are, how far you should go out, or what you should pay attention to.”

When in doubt don’t go out. It’s not just a catchy phrase.

Lager said it’s an important rule to live by when you’re visiting an unfamiliar beach.

State statistics point out that a significant amount of drowning deaths are from snorkeling.

Lager said snorkelers should take the time to get used to the equipment before jumping in the water.

“Go to a guarded beach, go to Hanauma Bay where there’s lifeguards watching you,” he said. “Don’t go to some remote space and then you get a little water in your snorkel or you’re wearing fins for the first time and then you panic and you don’t know what to do.”

If you get in trouble in the water, Lager added that panicking can only make things worse.

“You want to try to do the best you can to not panic and just relax,” he explained. “Try to float, sometimes the current will take you to a safer spot, but just wave get someone to come and help you.”

Wave your arms, and shout if possible to get someone’s attention to get help.