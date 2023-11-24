HONOLULU (KHON2) — Large surf continues to roll in as a High Surf Warning has been extended for parts of the islands — keeping first responders busy on Friday.

The National Weather Service said the swell was larger than forecasted with wave heights up to 50 feet slamming into north facing shores.

Viewer images sent in to us at news@khon2.com show some daring surfers going up against giant surf at Waimea Bay where the Honolulu Ocean Safety said most rescues were made.

The National Weather Service issued the High Surf Warning for North and West facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai. This also includes North facing shores of Maui and West facing shores of the Big Island.

The advisory remains in effect until Sunday 6 a.m.

Ocean Safety said 19 rescues were made on Oahu’s north shore and lifeguards made roughly 3,400 preventative actions to keep beachgoers safe.

It has definitely been the biggest swell of this season so far and long time residents said this might be one of the biggest they’ve seen in decades and even larger than The Eddie swell earlier this year and winter is just getting started.

Overnight a massive northwest swell peaked and coincided with high tide alarming beach front residents from Mokuleia to Hauula.

“Around midnight and I heard a big noise boom, and then the building kind of shakes and then my dog was barking and I thought maybe water came in,” said Koji Ezaki, Haleiwa Jodo Mission minister.

He said it happened at around 1 a.m.

“This happened one or two times before but never happened where water came into the lot this much,” said Ezaki. “We were supposed to put up the Christmas tree but canceled, we’re cleaning up.”

The majority of yards suffered minor damage with some homeowners reporting minor flooding under their homes, one home was damaged.