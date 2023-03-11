HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to an emergency call around 2:40 p.m. on March 11, regarding a downed paraglider on the Puu Kamaileunu Ridge in Waianae.

HFD said it was reported that a group of paragliders were in the area when a bystander witnessed one of them crash into the side of the mountain.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD said they deployed a drone to the paraglider’s location around 3:40 p.m. and reported that the paraglider was not injured. Afterwards, rescue personnel was sent to the paragliders location and completed a full assessment, confirming that the paraglider had no injuries.

HFD added that because of terrain issues, it was decided that the paraglider would hike towards the ridge to a clear area, so that they may be extracted via air.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The paraglider was transported to a nearby landing zone at 4:08 p.m. according to HFD.