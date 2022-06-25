HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said personnel responded to a call for an uninjured paraglider stranded near the Makaua Hidden Valley Trail on Saturday.

According to HFD, the call came in at 10:54 a.m. and a total of five resource units responded to the emergency.

Personnel did a ground search and when HFD’s helicopter Air 1 arrived at the scene they spotted the stranded male paraglider.

HFD said the paraglider was seen on the side of a mountain approximately 200 feet above the ground.

Because of the position the paraglider was in, Air 1 inserted rescue personnel on the side of the mountain and packaged the paraglider for a quick extraction.

The uninjured paraglider was then safely airlifted to a landing one by 11:48 a.m.